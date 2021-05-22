PUBG has a Red Dead Redemption 2-like spinoff on the way

Krafton and Tencent Games have launched a new event into PUBG Mobile today as we see Godzilla Vs. Kong takes over the island. In yet another movie tie-in from the franchise, the two monsters (and some of their rivals) will make their way into the game, creating a new set of hazards you'll need to dodge and complicated weather problems that will make life a little more hectic as you try to survive. The first Titan, Godzilla will be released into the game today in Erangel, with Kong entering Sanhok on May 15th and Mechagodzilla in Livik on May 20th. All of this comes as part of the Version 1.4 update that adds in a few new fixes and takes care of some balancing and maintenance issues. You can read more about it below.