PUBG has a Red Dead Redemption 2-like spinoff on the way
The PUBG universe continues to expand, and one of the new upcoming games on the lineup is a Red Dead Redemption 2-type open-world game. Publisher and developer Krafton Inc. confirmed Project Cowboy to South Korean outlet Bloter. “Project Cowboy is a new IP game for Battlegrounds,” Krafton said, translated via PUBG content creator PlayerIGN. This will be a standalone version of a popular western-themed custom game that only uses guns from the old west. Krafton is already hiring for it, too, the job listings saying it’ll be a “PUBG universe-based open-world shooting game, started by PUBG users’ longing for this genre.”www.pcgamesn.com