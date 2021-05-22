newsbreak-logo
West Valley Police investigating overnight shooting

By Jonah Napoli
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
West Valley Police are investigating shooting that hospitalized one person late Friday night.

Crews responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 3800 South and 6600 West.

They located a male in his 50s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and rushed into surgery. He is still believed to be in intensive care as of Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the man was standing in his driveway, where he had an interaction with the suspect.

The shooter reportedly exited the passenger side of a vehicle and engaged the victim in conversation before opening fire.

Based on surveillance camera footage, police believe the suspect is male, and was in a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact West Valley Police at 801-840-4000.

