Texas A&M’s rugby team is looking to avenge the 2020 season's abrupt end due COVID-19 when the team was on course to dominate in the national championship. A&M’s rugby squad was created in 1968 and is in the Red River Conference with schools like Baylor, Texas Tech, LSU and Oklahoma. A&M coach James Lowrey said the team has been unable to schedule games so far this season, but will have matches over the summer.