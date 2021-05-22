newsbreak-logo
Mark Hamill Has the Perfect Troll Response to TikTok Hater

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter calling out a fake TikTok account this month, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill decided to join the social media site himself. Hamill's first video was a cute little clip of him with his dog, Mable, and it was an instant hit. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 1.4 million followers. Hamill claimed his first video might end up being his last, but he's clearly having too much fun. The actor's second post was a fun crossover between Star Wars and The Office, and now he's back with his third (and arguably best) video.

No, Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Did Not Join TikTok

Mark Hamill is one of the best things about social media, especially Twitter. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always posting fun content about the franchise that made him famous. In addition to Twitter, Hamill is also pretty active on Instagram, but he did quit Facebook last year. Despite being present on a couple of social media sites, don't be fooled by the fake accounts out there. Hamill took to Twitter today to inform folks that he is not on TikTok, despite some fake accounts claiming to be him.
The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Encourages Star Wars Fans to Vote For Luke’s Cameo as the “Must-see Moment” of 2020

The BAFTA Television Awards are taking place in July and many major shows are nominated from The Crown to Small Axe. This year, the BAFTAs are teaming up with Virgin Media for a fun fan contest that could win one lucky fan a big BAFTA night in. "This year, we’re bringing the Virgin Media BAFTAs to you. For your chance to win a VIP kit, vote for the TV Must-See Moment that brought you and your faves together in 2020," Virgin Media's website reads. Fans have the choice to vote between major moments from Bridgerton, Britain's Got Talent, EastEnders, Gogglebox, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The "must-see" moment from The Mandalorian is Luke Skywalker's big cameo in the finale, so naturally, Mark Hamill wants you to vote.
CinemaBlend

Mark Hamill’s May The Fourth Greeting To Star Wars Fans Is Funny And So On Brand

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and entire generations have been brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Every year those fans share their love for George Lucas’ colorful property on May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars day. Luke Skywalker himself actor Mark Hamill is celebrating this year, and his greeting to fans was both funny and on brand.
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares His “First (and Probably Last)” TikTok

Last week, beloved Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to social media to warn of a fake TikTok account that was pretending to be him. He wanted fans to know that he wasn't on the social media site, but it looks like he's already changed his mind and decided to make a real account. Hamill joined TikTok this week to share a fun video of him with his dog, Mable. You can follow him on the social media app here to check out his first "(and probably last)" TikTok.
Star Wars' Mark Hamill mocks his wordless The Force Awakens cameo

Mark Hamill has hilariously mocked his lack of dialogue in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As we all know, the actor reprised his role of Luke Skywalker in the 2015 sequel trilogy movie… though he only actually appears for the last few seconds as he looks at Rey. While it...
Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels lead messages on Star Wars Day

Mark Hamill and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels were among the famous names marking Star Wars Day with message on social media. Fans and stars alike celebrate the space opera franchise on May the 4th due to its similarity to “may the force be with you”, a popular catchphrase from the long-running series.
Mark Hamill Shares Facts About His Famous Appearance on The Muppet Show

The Muppet Show is now available to watch on Disney+ and there are many iconic episodes of the beloved series. One of the most famous episodes aired in 1980 and featured Mark Hamill as the host, which means there was a whole of fun Star Wars content in the episode. Recently, the fan-favorite Twitter account, @HistoryMuppet, shared some fun facts about Hamill's episode. "When the Star Wars episode of The Muppet Show first aired, The Empire Strikes Back hadn’t been released. This made The Muppet Show the FIRST appearance of Luke Skywalker’s Bespin uniform, which is why throughout the episode Luke is asked one question," they wrote. The tweet includes a clip that features Hamill being asked, "Who's your tailor? I love that outfit." Hamill saw the tweet and had the best response!
CinemaBlend

Mark Hamill Hilariously Responds To TikToker Shook About How Quickly He Got Followers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are plenty of celebrities who are active on social media, and one of the most delightful would have to be Mark Hamill. The Star Wars icon seems to take great pleasure in chopping it up with fans and occasionally sharing fun, behind-the-scenes Star Wars trivia or tidbits regarding his career. The star is active on a number of platforms and recently joined TikTok and made quite a splash, but one commentator was a bit shook by how quickly Hamill earned followers. So of course, the actor had to provide a hilarious response.
A Disturbing Return Of The Jedi Fan Theory plus Mark Hamill’s Reaction

Almost four decades after their emergence into the Star Wars universe, the Ewoks are somehow still just as divisive now as they were back then, and despite the fact that they’re cute and fuzzy, some people still don’t like them. This fan theory that came about a short while ago is bound to make it a little more difficult for some folks to really see the little fuzzy forest creatures as anything but creepy and possibly even monstrous. It’s a pretty simple theory that involves Princess Leia since, while on the forest moon of Endor, she and the scouting party became separated, and as many know, this is when she was encountered by Wicket, who was played by Warwick Davis, and eventually led to the Ewok village high in the trees where she was given a new look and a new dress, which many people didn’t question since it was by far and large a better idea than the slave garb she’d been given in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Okay, so that’s debatable depending on who’s being asked. But the fact remains that somehow, some way, the Ewoks had a dress that fit Leia perfectly and knew just how to braid a human woman’s hair in such a way as to make it look as though they’d been doing this for generations. The braiding aside, it’s perhaps feasible to say that the Ewoks had seen humans before and knew something about their clothing, but that’s where the theory comes in and gets a bit dark. In fact, even Mark Hamill has done his best not to think too deeply on the matter since it does sound kind of disturbing when one really gets into it.