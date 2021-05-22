Mark Hamill Has the Perfect Troll Response to TikTok Hater

Almost four decades after their emergence into the Star Wars universe, the Ewoks are somehow still just as divisive now as they were back then, and despite the fact that they’re cute and fuzzy, some people still don’t like them. This fan theory that came about a short while ago is bound to make it a little more difficult for some folks to really see the little fuzzy forest creatures as anything but creepy and possibly even monstrous. It’s a pretty simple theory that involves Princess Leia since, while on the forest moon of Endor, she and the scouting party became separated, and as many know, this is when she was encountered by Wicket, who was played by Warwick Davis, and eventually led to the Ewok village high in the trees where she was given a new look and a new dress, which many people didn’t question since it was by far and large a better idea than the slave garb she’d been given in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Okay, so that’s debatable depending on who’s being asked. But the fact remains that somehow, some way, the Ewoks had a dress that fit Leia perfectly and knew just how to braid a human woman’s hair in such a way as to make it look as though they’d been doing this for generations. The braiding aside, it’s perhaps feasible to say that the Ewoks had seen humans before and knew something about their clothing, but that’s where the theory comes in and gets a bit dark. In fact, even Mark Hamill has done his best not to think too deeply on the matter since it does sound kind of disturbing when one really gets into it.