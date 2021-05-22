Hot Wheels Unleashed Trailer Shows Off More Cars and Tracks

A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer features two traversal abilities, seven weapons, and one very excitable robot narrator. The first event in "Zurkon Jr.'s Almost Launch Party" highlights the new ways Ratchet - and his new interdimensional counterpart Rivet - will be able to get around the world and blow stuff up, often at the same time. The two traversal abilities to take center stage in this video are the Rift Tether, which allows your Lombax hero to yank a distant rift toward themselves then immediately come sailing out the other side from its original location, and the Phantom Dash, which lets you dodge attacks by temporarily ceasing to exist (at least on this particular plane of existence).