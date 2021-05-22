newsbreak-logo
Hot Wheels Unleashed Trailer Shows Off More Cars and Tracks

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilestone and Mattel released a new Hot Wheels Unleashed trailer this week to show off more of the nostalgic racing game including another venue for tracks and more cars. The newest location to be spotlighted is the College Campus, an area in which players can craft courses winding through all of its various rooms. Six additional Hot Wheels vehicles were also revealed in the trailer for collectors to look forward to when the game launches in September.

