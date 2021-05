When asked about Atlético Madrid’s lengthy winless run at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, Diego Simeone said Friday that “there’s always a first time for everything in life.”. See, the Argentine — who has accomplished most everything else in his nine-and-a-half seasons as the club’s manager — has never overseen an away win at Barcelona. He’s been in charge for five defeats and three draws across eight league meetings away to Barça (though one of those draws won a title).