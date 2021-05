Alan Hale played the “Skipper” on “Gilligan’s Island.” He also was in movies and TV shows, so one might wonder about his worth when he died. First thing’s first. Hale, who was the son of character actor Alan Hale Sr., died on Jan. 2, 1990, at 68 years old. Second, he had 200-plus movie and TV credits to his name dating back to 1941. Third, Hale proved to be quite busy as his workload for an actor was quite impressive.