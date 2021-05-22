American Airlines : ¡Vamos a España! American Airlines is Ready to Connect Leisure Travelers with Spain on June 7
FORT WORTH, Texas - Customers planning their summer getaways now have an additional European option to consider. Yesterday, the Spanish government announced it would welcome fully vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. When leisure travel is permitted, American Airlines will be ready to connect leisure customers in the United States with Spain. The carrier already operates daily flights to Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD) and will add two additional flights to MAD this summer, home to American's Atlantic Joint Business partner, Iberia.www.marketscreener.com