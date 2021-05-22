Bombers’ Notebook: Grog

Is anyone else getting Huckleberry Finn and Jim vibes from this trailer, or is it just me? The full trailer is making this upcoming project look better and better by the day as the release date gets closer and closer. There are people hunting Gus, there are people sworn to protect him, and then there are people who don’t care that are just trying to survive since the world has become a seriously demented shadow of its former self after one catastrophe after another it would appear. Some would likely state that movies such as this are prophetic, but then so were the movies and shows of the 90s that depicted the end of the world and what would remain. Hell, almost every decade has predicted the future and we’re still here, but the stories that come from such predictions are great since they lend themselves to the imagination of the audience and in doing so create inspiration for other stories that will come along at a later date. But the nerve that Sweet Tooth hits can be looked at from past and modern times equally since the story speaks of intolerance as well, but on a level that’s well past what we’ve experienced at this point since the extermination of the hybrids is something that drives entire groups of people to try to eradicate them, while at the same time some are out to save them with what almost sounds like reverence in their voice. Right now, just watching the trailer, it does feel in a big way that there’s very little middle ground when it comes to hybrids, as humanity either hates and fears them or sees them as something special that needs to be protected and defended.