newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Memorial Day pie sale!

boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Don’t miss this Memorial Day weekend sale at the Boothbay Harbor Methodist Church on Saturday, May 29. The church pie ladies will have your holiday pies and other yummy goodies; jams, and pickles to compliment your cookout fare! The sale starts at 9 a.m. and ends when its gone. 81 Townsend Avenue. See you there!

www.boothbayregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Sale#Pies#Pickles#Townsend Avenue#Jams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Bristol, MEboothbayregister.com

Bristol Marine crew joins CMBG in community build

A crew from Boothbay Harbor’s Bristol Marine recently volunteered their time at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), lending their considerable expertise to the construction of the Gardens’ newest exhibit, giant troll sculptures designed by internationally known recycled arts activist and artist Thomas Dambo. The series of mammoth, recycled-wood “giant trolls” underscores the Gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from their history to their ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the state’s economy.
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Boothbay Harbor, MEmunjoyhillnews.net

Boothbay Harbor Employers Draw on Small Local Pool for Summer Help..workinprogress…

“We are really stressed to the max here because we can’t find help,” said a clerk at The Smiling Cow, a long-time gift shop in the heart of Boothbay Harbor today “It’s because of the government’s generous unemployment package. They would rather collect that money than go to work. I work 40 hours a week and could put in a lot more if I wanted to,” she said. “There are plenty of tourists around, but they won’t be here if they don’t get good service. It’s time to sop that government handout now.”
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Farmer’s Market begins May 20

The Boothbay Farmers’ Market starts their season on Boothbay Town Common on Thursday, May 20th. They will be on the Common every Thursday through Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Dan Sortwell of Big Barn Coffee, market president, said, “We have 23 members this year, including new member Stewart & Reid Bakers, a gluten-free bakery in Southport. Other local members include Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern in Boothbay and Mana Medicinals in Boothbay Harbor.”
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

What is Working Waterfront?

Boothbay Harbor has eight land use districts that detail how land in various areas can be used. Residents of the town of Boothbay Harbor established a new “Working Waterfront District” by public vote in May of 2019. According to our town code, “The intention of this land use district is to protect traditional commercial water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing, boat building, marine service and repair, etc., from other competing but incompatible uses; to conserve points of public access to coastal waters; and to give preference in identified areas to commercial water-dependent uses over recreational and residential uses.” The Working Waterfront District currently encompasses four commercial piers starting at the town owned fish pier and continuing to The Boothbay Lobster Wharf. The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) is working to rebuild two piers in this area, one at the old Boothbay Region Fishermen’s Co-op and one at Carter’s Wharf, formerly the Sea Pier. This small section on the east side is vitally important to our fishing industry. More than that, it is an important part of our cultural identity and our maritime heritage. You can support this project and the educational efforts of BRMF by sending a tax deductible donation to PO Box 285, BBH, ME, 04538 or visit their website at https://www.boothbayregionmaritimefoundation.org/.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor virtual services

Please join the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor for live worship Sundays at 10 a.m. You can join us at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers. During the season of Eastertide, we will explore a new worship series, The Spirit’s Fire. The season...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Can anyone name the product processed here?

This 1970s picture shows a thriving business on the east side of Boothbay Harbor. Can anyone name the product that was processed here? Does anyone have any information about Malpeque or the Santa Lucia they would like to share? This photo and many others are part of the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection available for all to see at the Penobscot Marine Museum website. You can also view a hard copy at the Boothbay Region Historical Society.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Used Book Store

The Friends of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library welcome you all to the merry month of May. Would that we could greet all of our faithful friends with open arms but we are still on a limited schedule. The Used Book Store will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from...
Boothbay, MEDown East

This Sculpture Trail Around Boothbay Harbor Is Very Gneiss

The natural beauty of Maine’s coast has long attracted artists and art lovers, but how many Maine towns host a free museum in the streets? The Boothbay Harbor Region Sculpture Trail immerses Boothbay visitors in public art as they explore town. Cofounder and sculptor Bill Royall pitched the idea to the region’s chamber of commerce in 2016 after exhibiting his work along a similar sculpture trail in Meredith, New Hampshire.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Free food for all May 15

For the second time this spring the Boothbay Region Food Pantry will sponsor a free Community Food Distribution for all. The give-away will take place on Saturday, May 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, which is located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Route 27. The rain date is May 22.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Come to the BHML plant sale

Hurrah, Hurrah. The Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library is having its fabulous plant sale again on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a big fundraiser for the library and it is a popular sale. No one will be admitted to purchase until opening at 9 a.m. — no early birds.