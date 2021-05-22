Memorial Day pie sale!

Boothbay Harbor has eight land use districts that detail how land in various areas can be used. Residents of the town of Boothbay Harbor established a new “Working Waterfront District” by public vote in May of 2019. According to our town code, “The intention of this land use district is to protect traditional commercial water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing, boat building, marine service and repair, etc., from other competing but incompatible uses; to conserve points of public access to coastal waters; and to give preference in identified areas to commercial water-dependent uses over recreational and residential uses.” The Working Waterfront District currently encompasses four commercial piers starting at the town owned fish pier and continuing to The Boothbay Lobster Wharf. The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) is working to rebuild two piers in this area, one at the old Boothbay Region Fishermen’s Co-op and one at Carter’s Wharf, formerly the Sea Pier. This small section on the east side is vitally important to our fishing industry. More than that, it is an important part of our cultural identity and our maritime heritage. You can support this project and the educational efforts of BRMF by sending a tax deductible donation to PO Box 285, BBH, ME, 04538 or visit their website at https://www.boothbayregionmaritimefoundation.org/.