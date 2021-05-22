Skyward Sword HD steelbook, keyring, and t-shirt surfaces in shops across UK and Europe
The Zelda merchandise-a-thon continues after Nintendo revealed a worldwide release of a Zelda and Loftwing amiibo, a cute Korok collection, and Skyward Sword HD merchandise exclusive to the Nintendo Tokyo Store. But now Zelda fans in Europe and the United Kingdom can enjoy their own piece of the action as brand new Skyward Sword HD preorder merchandise has appeared across online retailers across the continent.zeldauniverse.net