Skyward Sword HD steelbook, keyring, and t-shirt surfaces in shops across UK and Europe

This year has been a great one for brand new amiibo, and the latest is for the upcoming HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This amiibo features Zelda and her blue loftwing together in a gentle pose similar to the official artwork. They aren’t just for show either, as they have a useful ability in-game as well. At any point when these amiibo are tapped they’ll allow Link to freely travel between the surface and sky without having to be in specific locations, a nice way for players to get a leg up on traveling around quickly. What’s even better is the amiibo will teleport Link exactly back to where he was when used in the sky.