Santa Clara County, CA

Saturday Links: Over One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered in Santa Clara County

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clara County has now given more than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of May 21, 73% of county residents — who are 12 years old or older —have received at least one dose of vaccine; nearly 60% of county residents have completed the vaccination process. [KPIX]. A San...

sfist.com
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

COVID-19 vaccine: San Jose sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

COVID Tracker: 36,517cases, 540 deaths

Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump. While numbers are at all time lows in SF, Taiwan reminds us that what goes down can come back up. When is the next public school year and what will it look like? Who knows? Joe has...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Sanchez, Krey and Oberhelman: Crisis intervention training for law enforcement

Recently, several law enforcement agencies in Santa Clara County have unveiled specialized units designed to de-escalate interactions with citizens who may be in mental health crisis. San Jose PD launched a one-year pilot program in October 2020 that links specially trained officers with clinicians from the County’s Behavioral Health Services (BHS).  BHS has been active... The post Sanchez, Krey and Oberhelman: Crisis intervention training for law enforcement appeared first on San José Spotlight.