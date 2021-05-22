Apple confirms they will update HomePod and HomePod mini with support for Apple LossLess Audio

I’m a big fan of Apple Music, and the good news for myself and other users of the service is the sound quality it offers is about to improve significantly. Starting next month -- and for no extra cost -- Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in lossless audio (using ALAC -- Apple Lossless Audio Codec). The company will also be adding spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the service, so you can enjoy improved clarity and multidimensional sound on thousands of songs from popular artists.