Apple confirms they will update HomePod and HomePod mini with support for Apple LossLess Audio

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

Apple Airpod Max users may be out of luck, but Apple is planning to look after the loyal owners of their less than popular smart speakers, the HomePod and HomePod mini. Apple has updated their support page to confirm they will be releasing a software update for their smart speakers which bring support for Apple LossLess Audio, their new and free loss-loss streaming audio format for Apple Music.

mspoweruser.com
