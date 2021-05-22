Partisanship Marks Divide Over Infrastructure

Sen. Susan Collins stood apart from most of her Republican colleagues on Sunday and said she supported establishing and independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And she is optimistic that the bill to create the commission, which has already passed the House of Representatives, could be approved in the Senate if some key changes are made. “I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Collins said on ABC’s This Week. Last week, 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the House to approve the bipartisan commission to look into the riot.