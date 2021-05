Neither Serena Williams nor Rafael Nadal is ready to commit to the Tokyo Olympics, one month before the world rankings cutoff to determine the singles fields. “I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about,” Williams said Monday, before she plays Wednesday at the Italian Open, her first tournament since the Australian Open in February. “Then there is the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.