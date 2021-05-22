newsbreak-logo
Revisions made to Charlotte’s blueprint for growth and development

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A second draft of the city’s 2040 comprehensive vision plan was released Thursday, after weeks of debate and discussion.

Dozens of revisions, major and minor, have been made to the plan. The document is intended to guide growth and development over the next 19 years as well as directly inform the unified development ordinance, a new set of zoning and other regulations.

The first draft was released in October and, in the past couple of months, council members, residents and developers have had no shortage of opinions about various ideas and policies.

The most contentious policy idea described in the plan is allowing duplexes and triplexes byright across the city. Today, in most circumstances, a rezoning would be required to build that type of housing. Some smaller builders and developers say it’s too costly, risky and time-consuming to go through a rezoning to build a couple of duplex units.

Instead of allowing duplexes and triplexes on all lots — the original language — it’s been amended to allow them in all place types after a 6-5 straw vote by council supporting that change on Monday. Place types describe various uses and types of development for areas around Charlotte. Some examples include regional activity center, neighborhood 1 and campus.

By changing the wording from “lots” to “place types,” it allows area residents to be more involved in where duplexes and triplexes will be built in their neighborhoods, said Taiwo Jaiyeoba, assistant city manager and planning director, during a news conference held virtually on Thursday. That work would be done during the place-types mapping process expected to take place next year.

The release of the second draft of the 2040 plan, which can be accessed here, kicks off a two-week public comment period on the plan and the changes — until June 3. Council is scheduled to vote on the 2040 plan in late June, after further review and discussion in the coming weeks.

