Severino went 3-for-4 with three singles in Monday's 4-1 win over Boston. While Severino did his part to keep the line moving, Baltimore's hitters sixth through ninth in the order combined to go 1-for-12 with a walk. This left Severino stranded on base all three times he got aboard. The 27-year-old catcher has a .239/.278/.304 slash line with one home run, two RBI and six runs scored through 97 plate appearances this season. Monday's three-hit game snapped Severino's 0-for-15 skid at the plate.