newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Prof challenges Catholic orthodoxy in his latest book

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

A new book from a University of Saint Francis professor challenges perceptions of priests as celibate, solitary leaders of their flocks. “Married Priests in the Catholic Church” is edited by Adam A.J. DeVille, an associate professor of theology and director of humanities at Saint Francis. The book published by University of Notre Dame Press is a collection of essays from DeVille, other academics, historians, canon lawyers and wives and children of Roman Catholic, Eastern Catholic and Eastern Orthodox priests.

journalgazette.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priests#Roman Catholic Church#The Catholic Church#Catholic University#Theology#Church Leaders#Eastern Catholic#Catholic Clerical Culture#Eastern Orthodox Priests#Book#Saint Francis Professor#Essays#Married Priests#Historians#Humanities#Celibacy#Perceptions#Solitary Leaders#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Books & Literatureunionspringsherald.com

Kathryn Gossett’s new book, “Challenging Encouragement”

Kathryn Gossett, a part-time consultant at Thirty-One Gifts, a mother, wife, poet and blogger, has completed her new book, “Challenging Encouragement”: a religious anthology of the author’s personal thoughts and conversations she has with the Lord every single day. Gossett generously shared her innermost feelings and aspirations, with the hopes...
Religionjohnmenadue.com

History clarifies and history challenges for the Catholic Church

It was a strange conversation. A friend who was, at that time, an American archbishop had congratulated me on an academic promotion. He slapped me on the back in his customary gung ho way and said: “You are a smart guy, a theologian, but remember that I have something you don’t have.”
ReligionCommonweal

Religion Booknotes

Without question, the Sulpician priest Raymond E. Brown (1928–1998) was the most celebrated, and in some quarters, the most excoriated Catholic biblical scholar of the late twentieth century. The publication of his massive two-volume commentary on the Gospel of John (1966, 1970) and his co-editorship of the Jerome Biblical Commentary (1968) signaled to his admirers that he and his colleagues represented the breakthrough that had been promised by Pius XII’s 1943 encyclical, Divino afflante spiritu, and that Catholic scholars were capable of doing historical-critical analysis of the Bible just as well as their Protestant academic peers had been doing for a century and a half.
ReligionScientific American

When Scientific Orthodoxy Resembles Religious Dogma

When my Harvard colleague Stephen Greenblatt saw my book Extraterrestrial featured on the cover of the Orthodox Jewish magazine Ami, he commented “It is interesting that the Orthodox evidently do not consider their faith threatened by the possibility of other inhabited worlds.” To which I replied: “They appear to be less orthodox than my colleagues in the scientific community.” This was in reference to the pushback that my book received regarding the possibility that the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua might have been manufactured by another civilization.
Religionartofhealthyliving.com

History And Significance Of Churches

Christianity is, officially, the religion of one third of the people in the world. The religion has spread across the world, claiming the devotion of nearly two thousand million people. Christians always have thought Jesus and the apostles’ age to be some kind of standard for all the other eras.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

We Are The Faithful, Not The Worthy

The traditional ending to the Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen) is:. V. Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God. R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. I’ve always been struck by this prayer’s ability to remind us of the surety of Christ’s promises, but also the poverty of the human soul. It says “that we may be made worthy,” reminding us that we are both unworthy and being made worthy.
ReligionCommonweal

A Mystic for Moderns

Humiliation is a kind of wound, and that’s what I felt when it struck me. Browsing in a religious bookstore, I had stooped to inspect a lower shelf when the book fell on my head. A baby-blue volume, prettier and more delicate than you’d expect given its targeted leap from above. I put it back and was walking out of the store before I got perspective on my shame, and realized it was a sign, such as shouldn’t be ignored.
ReligionRock Hill Herald

Priest asked to resign after anti-vaccine stance in Wisconsin. He blames ‘pansy babies’

A controversial Catholic priest who has spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine has been asked to step down from his Wisconsin post. Rev. James Altman, who serves as a pastor of St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse, made the announcement during his sermon on Sunday. He said Bishop William Callahan considers him to be “divisive and ineffective.”
Religionanjournal.com

‘Hoc est corpus meum’

On January 1, 1484, Ulrich Zwingli was born in Zurich, Switzerland. You’re probably asking yourself, “Ulrich who?” th. Zwingli. Ulrich Zwingli. My 14 th great-grandfather (that’s 14 “great-“s). On my mother’s side. I bring this up for two reasons. The first is that it became news to me just this...
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

‘Grampa Ed’ writes latest faith-based book

Sixteen years ago, at age 70, Ed Fraase was admitted to the hospital for blood clot complications. It could have been his saving grace, because while lying in the hospital bed, he found inspiration. With doctors momentarily stumped on what the problem was, Fraase was unsure if he was going...
Religioninsideewtn.com

EWTN Honors First Millennial Beatified By The Catholic Church

Carlo Acutis was only 15 when he died of leukemia, but ever since Pope Francis beatified him on Oct. 10, 2020, his worldwide popularity has soared! How did a teenage computer whiz come to be beatified? Find out during “Carlo Acutis Week,” June 1-5, when EWTN will premiere six new programs on the would-be saint, including two EWTN Original documentaries as well as a special episode of EWTN’s Rome-based weekly magazine, “Vaticano.”
Religionthetablet.org

Say ‘Yes’ To the Holy Spirit, ‘No’ To Divisive Ideologies, Pope Says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The Holy Spirit’s gift of comfort and solace is meant to unite all men and women and not take sides with any ideology, Pope Francis said on Pentecost. Celebrating Mass May 23 at the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope said those who listen to the Holy Spirit are not “concerned with conservatives and progressives, traditionalists and innovators, right and left.”
Religionla-croix.com

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

In a narrow corridor of the Roquette prison in Paris, six priests were lined up before a firing squad on May 24, 1871. — Among them was the city's 58-year-old archbishop, Georges Darboy. They were all executed by members of the Paris Commune, the revolutionary socialist government that ruled the...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Herald

Pope challenges Vatican's journalists: Who reads your news?

ROME -- Pope Francis challenged the Vatican's in-house journalists Monday to essentially justify their continued work, asking them how many people actually consume their news in a critique of the office that costs the Holy See more than all its embassies around the world combined. Francis visited the Dicastry of...
Texas Statemyeasternshoremd.com

The latest must-read book is locked away in Texas

Does anyone know of any open positions available at the University of Texas in Austin?. You see, it sounds like the only possible way to read a book manuscript that has me very intrigued it to somehow get access to the Harry Ransom Center archives at the university. Getting a...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Historian Peter Cozzens on His Book “Tecumseh and the Prophet”

Historian Peter Cozzens has written some of the most popular and well-received books on American History—and he’s our guest on this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Peter talks about his latest book “Tecumseh and the Prophet” and his brilliant books on the Western Theater during the American Civil War. Sponsors.