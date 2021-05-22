Prof challenges Catholic orthodoxy in his latest book
A new book from a University of Saint Francis professor challenges perceptions of priests as celibate, solitary leaders of their flocks. “Married Priests in the Catholic Church” is edited by Adam A.J. DeVille, an associate professor of theology and director of humanities at Saint Francis. The book published by University of Notre Dame Press is a collection of essays from DeVille, other academics, historians, canon lawyers and wives and children of Roman Catholic, Eastern Catholic and Eastern Orthodox priests.journalgazette.net