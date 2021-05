Some of the most interesting stuff on late night this week wasn’t particularly funny. In case you haven’t noticed, we live in shitty times, and goofin’ on the misery can only take us so far. When the CDC relaxed guidelines for vaccinated people this week, my timeline was choked with “The CDC has announced that the fully vaccinated are now allowed to ____” jokes (eat ass, be cast in Knives Out, etc.) to the point that I never saw what the CDC said we’re actually allowed to do. Surely there’s a middle space between irony poisoning and post-9/11 new sincerity, and that seems to be where late night is vibing currently.