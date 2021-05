What’s the secret to scoring runs when you can’t buy a hit with a runner in scoring position? That’s easy. Just get someone on first base and then hit a homer. The Orioles spent seven innings failing to score before finally getting on the board in the eighth inning with a pair of two-run homers and a couple of productive outs that followed a double. It was enough to fuel a victory over the Mariners on Monday night, 5-3. They never did get a hit with RISP.