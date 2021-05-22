newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

Man pleads guilty to stealing $276K in online dating scams

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Virginia to defrauding women whom he met through online dating websites, using phony identities to dupe them into sending him money.

Eugene Johnson Jr., 39, of Leonardtown, Maryland, stole a total of more than $276,00 from at least eight women, according to a court filing that accompanied his guilty plea on Friday to a mail fraud charge.

Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is scheduled to sentence Johnson on Sept. 17.

Johnson used false names and identities, such as posing as a U.S. Marine with a son whose mother had died, to strike up romantic relationships with his victims and solicit money from them “for various pressing financial needs,” Friday’s court filing says.

“Although his claims varied, they generally involved some form of car, financial, legal, or health problems about which Johnson claimed to be very emotional,” it adds.

Plenty of Fish, a Canadian online dating service, was one of the platforms that Johnson used to contact women and convince them to wire him money. He often texted the women from different phone numbers to pose as people who could corroborate his stories, including his mother and law enforcement and military officers.

“None of these women would have given the defendant money if she had known that he was not who he claimed to be, did not intend to pursue a romantic relationship with her, would not spend the money on the expenses for which she had sent it, and could not and did not intend to repay her as claimed,” the court filing says.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Guilty Of Fraud#Online Fraud#Mail Fraud#Wire Fraud#Ap#Canadian#U S Marine#Online Dating Websites#Man#Defrauding Women#Phony Identities#Court#Plea#Prison#Sentence Johnson#Faces#Military Officers#Money#Romantic Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ocean City, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawsuit dismissed in death of woman buried in beach sand

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties had made “substantial progress toward resolution” and were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland StateBay Net

SMCSO Seeking Identities For Burglary Suspects At Maryland Rock In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a burglary investigation. On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 6:56 pm, the suspects broke into a building and damaged a window at Maryland Rock on Abells Wharf Road in Leonardtown. The suspects fled in three different vehicles: a black pickup truck, a black passenger car and a third vehicle of unknown make or color.
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Arrest Made In Shooting At Big Dogs Paradise Bar In Mechanicsville

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - On May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the report of a disturbance with shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and no victim or evidence of a shooting was located. At approximately 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the report of an individual who had been shot at a bar in Mechanicsville. A female victim, age 38, was located with two gunshot wounds to her leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.
Leonardtown, MDSo Md News.com

Alleged St. Mary's gas station stabber arrested

Police arrested a Leonardtown man on attempted murder charges last Friday following an investigation into a stabbing that took place at the Wawa convenience store in California. A vehicle operated by a man identified by police as Joseph William Medley III, 37, appeared to follow Damien Xavier Bonds’ vehicle as...