A University of Arizona alumnus has made a $2 million gift in support of the university's involvement in the OSIRIS-REx mission and the Giant Magellan Telescope project. Of the gift's total, $1.5 million will go toward analysis of the sample the OSIRIS-REx mission will return. The remaining $500,000 will give University of Arizona students and faculty more time using the GMT when it's completed and begins operations at its home in Chile's Atacama Desert. The donor, who asked to remain anonymous, made a previous major gift to bolster the university's future GMT discoveries.