ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oklahoma men's golf team enters the postseason at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional as the nation's No. 1 overall seed. The team hasn't finished lower than second at a tournament in its last six events. The regional, slated for May 17-19 at the University of New Mexico Championship Course, will be contested over 54 holes of play, with the top five teams in a 14-team field advancing to the NCAA Championship.