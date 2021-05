CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to sell their shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and buy shares in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) instead. What Happened: On the CNBC “Mad Money" lightning round, Cramer said investors in Nio should be switching to Tesla, as it is the “single best time” to buy shares in the Elon Musk-led company.