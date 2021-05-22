Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Beginning rehab assignment

In what should have been a series sweep on the road, the Giants came away with a split after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday at PNC Park. The Giants again got a great pitching performance from their starter, this time from Alex Wood, who improved to 5-0 on the season. San Francisco's starting pitchers allowed just three earned runs in 23 1/3 innings over the four games against the Pirates. Somehow the Giants came away with just two wins.