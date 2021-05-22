newsbreak-logo
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Beginning rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hayes (wrist) will start his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Any temptation to rush Hayes' return was eliminated when the Pirates transferred the third baseman to the 60-day injured list May 9, so Hayes will have at least a couple weeks to find his swing and ensure he's ready to rejoin the big-league squad. It's safe to assume that the Pirates will continue exercising caution with Hayes, considering his bright future and the team's lack of competitiveness in 2021.

