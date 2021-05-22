Pirates' Kyle Crick: Activated from injured list

newsbreak-logo
The Pirates activated Crick (triceps) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Before the May 9 outing in which he suffered the injury, Crick had pitched 11 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. The righty also recorded three holds before going on the IL, but the Pirates have been winning fewer games of late, making such opportunities more scarce for Crick going forward. Even so, his return will be a valuable addition to the Pirates' bullpen.

