Pirates' Kyle Crick: Activated from injured list

The last time Pirates right-hander Kyle Crick took the mound, it was an uncharacteristically bad outing. It was Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Staked to a 6-2 lead entering the ninth inning, Crick hit the first batter he faced, then unfurled a wild pitch during the next at-bat before walking that hitter, too. He was able to induce a fly out after that before being pulled early to make way for closer Richard Rodriguez. This from a reliever who, in his previous 11 outings this season, had walked just five batters and hit only one other.