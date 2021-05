CAMBRIDGE — In partnership with the Friends of Blackwater and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will hold its annual Youth Fishing event on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at “Hog Range” Pond behind the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center. This is a family-friendly fishing event for children 15 and under, aimed at beginner and novice anglers. This year there are several changes to the event format to help promote social distancing guidelines and keep participants and staff safe.