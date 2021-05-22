newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates Lose Big to Braves 20-1

By Bob Cupp
977rocks.com
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Atlanta Braves 20-1 Friday night. The Pirates gave up seven homeruns in the game. The Pirates and Braves will play again today at 4:10 p.m. The post Pirates Lose Big to Braves 20-1 appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.

www.977rocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pirates And Braves#Butlerradio Com#The Game#Braves 20 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Pablo Sandoval, Ehire Adrianza come up big for Braves in win over Phillies

Pablo Sandoval homered with two outs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings and the Braves finally won the game 8-7 after a back-and-forth set of events in extras. Ian Anderson had his scoreless inning streak snapped in his last outing and he struggled a bit to start this one. Jean Segura jumped on a hanging curveball and drove it out to left with one out in the first to give the Phillies another early lead. Anderson then walked Bryce Harper and gave up a double to J.T. Realmuto to put runners at second and third. Alec Bohm brought home Harper with a ground out to make it 2-0 before Anderson struck out Didi Gregorius to escape without further damage.
MLBsky963.com

Braves lose to Blue Jays on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 5-3 at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 11. With the loss, the Braves fall to 17-18 overall on the season. The Braves host the Blue Jays again in game 2 of the three-game series on Wednesday, May 12, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20pm.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates nab six on TCC Baseball Team

The Boonville Pirates baseball team would like to get at least three games back in the Tri-County Conference during the 2021 season. After finishing 4-3 in the TCC, the Pirates fell to Hallsville, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks to finish fourth overall. However, during the all-conference selections on Thursday, Boonville...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Braves outduel Cougars 15-9 on diamond

Offense was the name of the game during the Brownstown Central-Trinity Lutheran softball game on the Cougars’ field Saturday morning. The teams combined for 26 hits, including four home runs and five doubles in the Braves’ 15-9 win. Brownstown’s Rylee May and Trinity’s Ally Russell hit the first home runs...
MLBabc23.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
Belfry, KYWilliamson Daily News

Roundup: Belfry sweeps Phelps, Tug Valley wins a pair

BELFRY SWEEPS TWIN-BILL OVER PHELPS: The Belfry Pirates picked up a district win against Phelps in the first of two games this past Thursday at Hornet Field as the red-and-white secured a 7-2 win. Riley Dotson led off the game for the Hornets with a solo home run to left...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Mets vs. Braves, Tigers vs. Mariners

We took a long look at the Monday MLB slate and came up with our two best bets for the evening!. First, we’ll dive into a nationally-televised series opener at Truist Park between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Then we’ll take a look at a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners from T-Mobile Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Struggles With RISP Prevent Series Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled mightily with RISP against the San Francisco Giants costing them a series victory in their four-game series. When the San Francisco Giants rolled into PNC Park this past Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates had lost four series in a row. Against the Giants, however, the Pirates were able to somewhat right the ship by splitting their four-game series against the team with the most wins in the National League.
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ronald Acuna (ankle) back on top of Braves' order Monday

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna (ankle) is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Acuna was held out Friday and Saturday after tweaking his ankle during Thursday's matchup. He was able to pinch-hit on Sunday and is back in the leadoff spot for Monday's opener. Ehire Adrianza will be available off the bench after replacing Acuna in right field and the leadoff spot over the weekend.
MLBMercury News

Alex Wood’s strong outing helps Giants earn split with Pirates

Everything seemed to click for the Giants in their 4-1 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Their starting pitching was sharp, the bullpen was effective and the offense was able to put more than three runs on the scoreboard for just the third time in its last seven games.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Recall RHP Kyle Keller

The Pirates have recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis and have optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis. In two games with Indy, Keller pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out five batters while walking two. Keller will be wearing uniform #67. He made two appearances over three separate stints...
MLBatlantanews.net

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets lug 3-game losing streak into NL East showdown vs. Braves | Pitching probables, betting line, over/under

The New York Mets’ long and winding nine-game road trip continues Monday when they open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets (18-16) are fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, shrinking their lead in the National League East to just half-a-game over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (21-20). The Braves (19-21) sit in third place, two games back.
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBDaily Republic

Giants beat Pirates in finale, 3 hits for Posey, 2 defensive gems for Dubón

Mauricio Dubón of the Giants is a kid at heart. Plays a kid’s game. Showcases a kid’s exuberance. Watches kids’ movies. This 26-year-old kid can be unnerving to watch because he’ll take chances other players won’t, and sometimes they’re costly mistakes. And sometimes they’re not. In Sunday’s 4-1 win in...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves’ pitching staff has certainly been interesting this season...at least that is one way to describe it if you are feeling kind. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued both the rotation as well as the bullpen leading to less than desirable results especially when combined with the team’s offensive struggles at times. At the beginning of April, the Braves signed old friend Jesse Biddle to provide some depth for the bullpen and when the injuries and struggles began....Biddle joined the squad with some fairly predictable results.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.