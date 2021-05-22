Pirates Lose Big to Braves 20-1

Pablo Sandoval homered with two outs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings and the Braves finally won the game 8-7 after a back-and-forth set of events in extras. Ian Anderson had his scoreless inning streak snapped in his last outing and he struggled a bit to start this one. Jean Segura jumped on a hanging curveball and drove it out to left with one out in the first to give the Phillies another early lead. Anderson then walked Bryce Harper and gave up a double to J.T. Realmuto to put runners at second and third. Alec Bohm brought home Harper with a ground out to make it 2-0 before Anderson struck out Didi Gregorius to escape without further damage.