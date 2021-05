Voit (knee) was activated off the injured list as expected Tuesday. Voit has been out all season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee in late March. He's looked quite healthy in five rehab games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 7-for-18 with three homers. He should reclaim his everyday role at first base and will be looking to build on an excellent 2020 season which saw him lead the league with 22 homers.