newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Motorcycle ride honors officer killed in the line of duty

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local motorcycle riders honored the life of a Cincinnati police officer who was killed in the line of duty. A memorial ride began Saturday morning for Officer Sonny Kim. The 2020 ride was canceled because of the pandemic. This ride started at a Harley-Davidson dealership. Ticket...

local12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Society
City
Norwood, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Line Of Duty#Police#Harley Davidson#Harley Davidson#Wkrc#Riders#Officer Sonny Kim#Ticket Proceeds#Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Cincinnati, OHrnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: SWAT Responds To A Double Shooting In Avondale

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The SWAT team had to respond to a double shooting in Avondale. Multiple units responded to Rockdale Avenue about 9 a.m. and remain on scene. Police are blocking Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue until further notice. As more details come...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Police: Walnut Hills shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two men were shot in Walnut Hills overnight. It happened about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue. The men were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and are expected to recover, according to police. The circumstances...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

SWAT team responds after double shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT team is on scene after a double shooting in Avondale Monday morning, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman confirms. Multiple units responded to Rockdale Avenue about 9 a.m. and remain on scene. Police are blocking Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue until further notice. FOX19 NOW has a...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Public SafetyCincinnati CityBeat

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Hamilton County, OHFox 19

Here’s where 2 OVI checkpoints will be Friday night

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers in Greater Cincinnati Friday night. Two OVI checkpoints will be held in Hamilton and Butler counties. The location for the Hamilton County checkpoint will be in Fairfax. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with...
Hamilton County, OHCincinnati Herald

County Officials dedicate new Coroner’s Office

Hamilton County’s new state-of-the-art Coroner’s Office and Crime Lab is up and running. Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco and County Commissioners are celebrating the opening of the new Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Crime Laboratory, 4477 Carver Woods Drive, Blue Ash at Summit Park. The three-story, 87,000 square-foot building includes state-of-the-art laboratories, a ballistics testing range, a radiology suite including a 64-slice CT scanner for virtual autopsies, offices, conference rooms and training areas.