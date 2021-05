Max Verstappen qualified second fastest for the Monaco Grand Prix. In the closing stages of Q3, the Dutchman appeared to be on course to improve the time he had previously set, but Charles Leclerc crashing out, put a spoke in his wheel. The Ferrari-driver was at that time also the fastest driver on track, putting him on pole for the race tomorrow. Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top three, while team mate Lewis Hamilton ended up only seventh fastest.