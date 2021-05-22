"I Think They're Rattled. That's The Easy Way To Say It."

I was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. In 2005, I was ill and was diagnosed with AIDS. During this time, I had no desire to live. HIV felt like a death sentence to me. I didn’t think I was going to live to see my children graduate from high school, go to college or ever see my grandchildren. My turning point was when my 14-year-old son said, “So you’re just gonna take the easy way out? I know I have my grandparents, but it’s nothing like having you for my mom.”