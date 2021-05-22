newsbreak-logo
Paul Mooney, Comedy’s Maestro of White America

By Lauren Michele Jackso n
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“White” is an unsensual word. Where other terms that begin with the same consonants sound whimsical—“whiff” or “whiskers” or, well, “whimsical”—“white” coldly whistles. Even without the distinctly regional pronunciation that makes the “h” known, the word’s imperious breathiness is there in wait, a coiled but uncracked whip. “White” and its associated terms pepper the English lexicon with euphemism: whitewash, white elephant, white lie. And, of course, “white,” as in white people, is a modifier that still sends its own referents running scared. Really, who can blame them? Unlike other, perhaps less civil, monikers—“buckra,” “ofay,” “honkey”—“white” is abrupt, without music. And yet Paul Mooney made it sing.

