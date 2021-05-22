BACN kicks off Summer Match Program

Today there were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie County and two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leelanau County. Yesterday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years of age. The health department welcomes adolescents 12-17, accompanied by a parent/guardian, to any clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine. The health department is offering walk-in vaccinations at all their clinics or people can make an appointment. Residents can choose the date and location, and at certain clinics which of the three safe and effective vaccines they want to receive. Information on clinic locations and to make an appointment is available at www.bldhd.org.