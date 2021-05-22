newsbreak-logo
BACN kicks off Summer Match Program

Cover picture for the articleBENZONIA — The Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Board of Directors kicked off the annual Summer Match Challenge with its traditional “first gifts” to the campaign. For the 12th consecutive year, the John L. Mulvaney Foundation has challenged the community to raise funds which it will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000. The possible total impact of $100,000 is used for programs and services. BACN has five core programs: food, clothing, education, financial assistance and social support.

