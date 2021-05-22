newsbreak-logo
NHL

Islanders' Travis Zajac: Yet to play in playoffs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zajac has yet to dress for any of the playoff games versus the Penguins. Zajac was acquired along with Kyle Palmieri at the trade deadline, but he was always considered a spare part, as the Islanders are already deep down the middle with Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz tried to insert Zajac at wing on several lines, but when that didn't work, there really wasn't a spot for him in a healthy Islanders lineup. As a result, Zajac continues to be insurance for the Islanders.

