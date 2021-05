“We’ve got to go home and win a game. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”. That was from head coach Craig Berube after the Blues 6-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday evening. The score looks more lopsided than it was thanks to two Colorado empty net goals, but that doesn’t mean that the Blues played well all game. They did not. But near the end, they started to focus and click, and that could be enough to give the expanded crowd tonight some hope.