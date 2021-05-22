Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAS MARIAS...LARES CAMUY...SAN SEBASTIAN...HATILLO...ISABELA...MOCA...QUEBRADILLAS AND AGUADILLA MUNICIPALITIES At 152 PM AST, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rafael Capo to near Lares. Movement was north at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Isabela, Camuy, Quebradillas, Lares, Hatillo, San Sebastian, Rafael Capo, Aceitunas, Rafael Gonzalez, Quebrada, Juncal, Piedra Gorda, Cacao, Mora, Rafael Hernandez and Carrizales. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov