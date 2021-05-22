newsbreak-logo
Brown County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois La Moine River at Ripley. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Ripley. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri La Moine River Ripley 22.0 23.1 Sun 8 am 22.3 20.4 15.5 12.3 11.7

alerts.weather.gov
Brown County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:03:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Friday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Monday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Sunday afternoon. The river should fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Fri 10 AM 13.7 13.9 14.0
Brown County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR BROWN COUNTY At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buckhorn, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, Buckhorn, La Grange, Versailles, Mound Station, Ripley and Coopertown. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH