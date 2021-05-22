Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois La Moine River at Ripley. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Ripley. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri La Moine River Ripley 22.0 23.1 Sun 8 am 22.3 20.4 15.5 12.3 11.7