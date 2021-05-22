newsbreak-logo
Broncos' Bradley Chubb underwent minor surgery, will miss OTAs but is expected for training camp, per report

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries are a part of football, as any NFL team can readily attest, but the Denver Broncos suffered more than most in that regard during their disappointing 5-11 finish in 2020. One of their biggest losses was Bradley Chubb, one-half of the dynamic pass rush duo that includes Von Miller -- whom they lost to a season-ending injury before the season ever began. Chubb's injury came much later in the year, with the playoffs well out of reach, having missed the final two games due to an ankle issue.

NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Broncos’ Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she’s believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On OTA, Training Camp Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA

Phase 2 of the league’s offseason workout program kicked off yesterday, and with it came the news that negotiations between the league and the union with respect to that program are officially dead (via Albert Breer of SI.com). Of course, the union advised players to stay away from team facilities for voluntary offseason activities, and the NFLPA and NFL were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on a number of key points.
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Denver Broncos: Most intriguing competitions at offseason camp

With five consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, George Paton in his first offseason as GM has attempted to revamp the Denver Broncos roster. The decisions made during free agency and the draft have created some interesting competitions in training camp across the offense... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
NFLUSA Today

Jonathon Cooper eager to learn from Broncos OLBs Von Miller, Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss rookie minicamp this weekend after undergoing a “minimally invasive” heart procedure, but he should be back on the field by training camp (and possibly sooner). When he is cleared to return, Cooper will be eager to learn from star edge defenders Von...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLNFL

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ played just 31 snaps in 2020, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out his season before it got off the ground. The 2019 Pro Bowler, who earned 1,112 yards and six TDs on 72 catches in his breakout season, is back on the practice field as the Denver Broncos open up Phase II of offseason workouts. Sutton told the team's official website that "the game plan" is to be full-go when training camp comes around.
NFLNBC Sports

Courtland Sutton expects to be full go for Broncos’ training camp

In 2019, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a breakout season, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards. In 2020, Sutton suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his first game. In 2021, Sutton expects to be good as new. Sutton told the Broncos’ website that he is participating in voluntary offseason...
NFLdenverfan.com

Kelly Kleine named Executive Director of Football Operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named Kelly Kleine as Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager, GM George Paton announced on Monday. Kleine will serve as the primary liaison for the Broncos’ football operations and maintain significant responsibilities with both pro and college scouting. She...
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Bradley Chubb has ankle procedure

Denver pass-rusher Bradley Chubb had surgery on his ankle, but should be ready in time for the start of camp, per Mike Klis with 9News. Klis reported that it was the same ankle that gave Chubb issues last season. “Heard thru player grapevine and have confirmed: Broncos’ star OLB Bradley...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos’ Melvin Gordon, Kyle Fuller notable no-shows on first day of OTAs

There were a few notable faces missing at the Broncos’ first day of voluntary organized team activities Monday. Running back Melvin Gordon was the most-high profile absentee of the nine players who did not practice, most of whom were held out due to injury. New cornerback Kyle Fuller was also a no-show..
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Purcell: Training to the side

Purcell (foot) is not practicing yet but has been spotted training off to the side, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Purcell, who was limited to six appearances in 2020, isn't yet back to full health but does appear to be progressing. He's undergone multiple surgeries to address the foot injury, the most recent procedure having been in February. All indications are still that Purcell is on track for training camp.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split reps this summer

Because Drew Lock is a former second-round pick, and because he’s younger than Teddy Bridgewater, some fans might assume he will be given an advantage in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition this summer. But when Vic Fangio was asked Friday if Lock will get the first QB snap of the...