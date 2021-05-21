newsbreak-logo
Heartless crypto fraudsters use Elon Musk’s SNL appearance to scam people out £7million

By Penelope mason
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCunning fraudsters posed as celebrities by hacking into verified social media accounts and urging crypto users to sign up for quick cash. The scam carried out on the weekend beginning May 7, came as the Tesla CEO made his SNL debut on May 8, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches. A financial expert has claimed millions were harvested by those behind the website snlmusk.com, according to Business Insider.

