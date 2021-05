The Evans Children’s Academy of Performing Arts takes the stage in the classic musical: Les Miserables, on May 14 and May 15 at 7:30, May 16 at 2:00, May 22 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 and May 23 at 2:00 at the Poncan Theatre. The musical is directed by Dr. Edward Dixon and is based on a Victor Hugo novel following the lives of several characters particularly ex-convict Jean Valjean and his redemption. …