Craig Bryson hails St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney

 3 days ago
Craig Bryson (PA Wire)

Craig Bryson told St Johnstone hero Shaun Rooney he deserved a statue in his honour for his second cup-winning goal for Saints in three months.

The 24-year-old wing-back scored the only goal in the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park on February 28 and again made the difference against Hibernian at the national stadium to secure the Scottish Cup and a remarkable double.

Rooney’s powerful header from a David Wotherspoon cross after 31 minutes proved enough to secure the greatest season in the Perth club’s history, making irrelevant Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey’s penalty save from Glenn Middleton with 15 minutes remaining.

As both Bryson and Rooney sat in the stand after being replaced, willing their side to hold on for a historic win – only their third major trophy – the 34-year-old former Kilmarnock, Derby and Aberdeen midfielder offered his thoughts to his team-mate with the Midas touch.

He said: “I joked to him on the bench, saying, ‘you will get a statue now in Perth’ and he just laughed.

“Has anyone came close to doing that for St Johnstone? What a guy.

“He is an idiot. He is basically just an idiot

“What you see with Shaun is what you get. He is a great guy.

“I have been in the game or 18 years or so and I am obviously coming to the end of my career and I have never come across a guy like him.

“He is someone you need in the changing room.

“For him to score in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Betfred Cup and score the winner in the Scottish Cup is unbelievable.

“That is the stuff dreams are made of.”

Bryson, who joined the McDiarmid Park club in September after leaving Pittodrie, was delighted with another cup win.

He said: “I could never have dreamt of this.

“When I signed for the club I think we were bottom of the table, we managed to climb up the table, won the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup today, it is just unbelievable.

“I am not sure how we top it next season, it is going to be tough but we obviously have a European campaign to deal with so that will be good.”

