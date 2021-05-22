newsbreak-logo
Kool Keith Releases Sketch-Style Song “Pipes”

By Kaido Strange
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary underground rapper Kool Keith has released a third and final single from his upcoming album Keith’s Salon. The track, “Pipes” can be heard now on Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. It follows previously released singles “Bright Eyes” and “Extravagance.” The album, Keith’s Salon is set to release for June 4, 2021 by Logistic Records.

