As the PlayStation Store Golden Week Sale comes to a close, another selection of PS5 and PS4 discounts have arrived to take its place. However, we've got to be honest with you straight away and admit this new line-up of price drops is a bit of a stinker. The PS Store Extended Play Sale doesn't exactly have a lot to boast about in the way of enticing price drops, but we'll still do our best to highlight the best ones. All of these deals will be available until midnight on 25th May 2021, and with the sales live across the UK, EU, and US storefronts, let's get stuck into things.