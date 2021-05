CHICAGO — One person was killed and 13 people were injured in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police. A 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the children were in the front yard of a residence in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue at approximately 9:05 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire. The boy was struck to the left leg and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The girl was not shot but sustained a laceration to the left arm from broken glass. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.