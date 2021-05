Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The list of botanical oils we adore is a long one. That's because there are just so many beautiful, nutrient-dense, sensorially appealing extracts to be found in the big ole natural world out there. And sometimes, those delightful botanical ingredients come from our favorite snacks: Avocado oil comes to mind, as does almond oil. Another number our skin just loves drinking up—about as much as we love consuming it? Pomegranate oil. Yes, that richly hued wonder makes for a lavish face oil, too.