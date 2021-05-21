The Rise and Fall of Banshee Bungee (TPP Ep. 14)

Lost treasures come to light. Over the past decade the metal scene has been fairly preoccupied with getting back to the good old days, which has been accompanied by a back-to-basics mode of stylistic traditionalism that has seen a flourishing revival of sounds not widely heard since the 70s and 80s. Mostly consisting of younger and newly formed bands emulating the doom and heavy metal sounds of a time prior to their birth, the aptly titled New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal and its more psychedelically-tinged sister movement has become a veritable force to be reckoned with, but it has not been alone in shaping the current return to the old ways. Whether incidentally coinciding with said movements or inspired by them, the archaic and fantastical sounds of one of metal’s best kept secrets, namely Cirith Ungol, re-emerged following a mid-2010s reunion and culminated in a 2020 comeback in “Forever Black,” reclaiming their pioneering status as purveyors of epic metal with a high fantasy bent.