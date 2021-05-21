The Rise and Fall of Banshee Bungee (TPP Ep. 14)
In 2009, Banshee Bungee appeared on the ski scene and took the industry by storm. Over the next several years, the bungee was a must-have tool in every skier's urban arsenal. All was seemingly going well until 2013 when the company disappeared overnight. This left everyone wondering, 'what happened to Banshee Bungee?' What we uncover is a story of suspected stolen patents, life-altering accidents, and potential million-dollar payouts.www.newschoolers.com