newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Rise and Fall of Banshee Bungee (TPP Ep. 14)

Newschoolers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2009, Banshee Bungee appeared on the ski scene and took the industry by storm. Over the next several years, the bungee was a must-have tool in every skier's urban arsenal. All was seemingly going well until 2013 when the company disappeared overnight. This left everyone wondering, 'what happened to Banshee Bungee?' What we uncover is a story of suspected stolen patents, life-altering accidents, and potential million-dollar payouts.

www.newschoolers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpp#Tpp#Fall Of Banshee Bungee#Apple Podcasts Link#Storm#Podcasts#Life Altering Accidents#Company#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Instagram
Related
Marketsaidaily.co.uk

The Rise… and Fall of Bitcoin? (Again)

It’s been a rough week for crypto investors with Bitcoin plummeting to a 3 month low at $30,000 from $65,000. People have been speculating as to what attributed to the crash, with many attributing it to China’s heavy regulation on crypto investments and mining alongside Tesla announcing that they would halt Bitcoin as a form as payment, citing the environmental concerns and energy usage of Bitcoin. Though the market has seen corrections up to 30% in the past few months, a “correction” of this magnitude has sparked fear amongst many investors as to whether the bubble is about to pop and may be heading into a bear market.
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Teenage Joans – Taste of Me (2021 EP)

Surely everyone went through a pop-punk stage during their teens, right? It makes sense though. Growing up through late primary school and early high school listening to whatever your parents listened to or whatever was on the communal house radio (maybe I’m showing my age), your early teens were generally the first time you got the chance to experience something as remotely rebellious as punk. For me (and many others in the early-mid 2000’s), this was in the form of Sum 41, New Found Glory and Millencolin. I’m almost certain for teens in 2021 Australia, Teenage Joans will be their first exposure to alternative music and will form the beginning of what could well be lifelong musical habits and the beginning of many garage bands.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Tops Q1 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.55 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Misses Q1 EPS by 28c, Revenues Beat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194 million versus the consensus estimate of $184.43 million.
Video Games/Film

/Filmcast Ep. 620 – Army of the Dead (GUEST: Ariel Fisher)

David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Ariel Fisher to talk about movie adaptions of video games. For the feature review, the cast dives into Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder zombie movie on Netflix. Does the stylish director add more to the zombie genre?. Follow Ariel Fisher...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Rising Hell Review (Switch)

Demos can really determine whether or not I take a chance on a game. Take Rising Hell, for example. I knew nothing about the game other than enjoying the visual style. Once I noticed it had a free demo, I downloaded it and jumped into action. And despite my lack of familiarity with the developer, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the demo. So much that I took a leap and bought the full game moments later. Did Rising Hell manage to live up to my expectations? Or should it have remained in the fiery abyss?
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pinduoduo (PDD) Tops Q1 EPS by 19c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.23), $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

Cirith Ungol – Half Past Human (EP Review)

Lost treasures come to light. Over the past decade the metal scene has been fairly preoccupied with getting back to the good old days, which has been accompanied by a back-to-basics mode of stylistic traditionalism that has seen a flourishing revival of sounds not widely heard since the 70s and 80s. Mostly consisting of younger and newly formed bands emulating the doom and heavy metal sounds of a time prior to their birth, the aptly titled New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal and its more psychedelically-tinged sister movement has become a veritable force to be reckoned with, but it has not been alone in shaping the current return to the old ways. Whether incidentally coinciding with said movements or inspired by them, the archaic and fantastical sounds of one of metal’s best kept secrets, namely Cirith Ungol, re-emerged following a mid-2010s reunion and culminated in a 2020 comeback in “Forever Black,” reclaiming their pioneering status as purveyors of epic metal with a high fantasy bent.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Azimut motor yacht Koukles sold

The 29.47 metre Azimut motor yacht Koukles, listed for sale by Costas Dimopoulos at IYC in Greece, has been sold with a buyer broker who wishes to remain anonymous. Built in GRP by Italian yard Azimut to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2008 with a thorough refit in 2016. An interior by Carlo Galeazzi with joinery in dark woods contrasting with light-coloured furnishings accommodates eight guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite, double and a twin with a Pullman berth, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Is About to Lose Two All-Time Great TV Series

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q4 EPS of $0.59, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $447.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.4 million. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.01), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $21.32 million.
Animalssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Zed Run – Digital Horse Racing (Ep. 1015)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are officially digital horse owners over at Zed Run with their purchase of “Take A Risk.” The guys attempt their own Zed Run How To as they count down to a live race for the horse. The guys hit on a bunch of digital horse racing basics, including the type of different horses and how to get a Zed Run horse.
Moviesfilm-book.com

FilmBookCast Ep. 139 – SPIRAL (2021)

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 139, Chris looks at movie previews including: The Conjuring : The Devil Made Me Do...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Reports Q1 EPS of $7.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) reported Q1 EPS of $7.02, versus ($0.03) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $292 million, versus $165.2 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.05

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ault Global Holdings (NYSE: DPW) reported Q1 EPS of $0.05, versus ($1.44) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.2 million, versus $5.6 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $501 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $6.62 million.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Does Fireball Really Contain Antifreeze?

Any college student from the 2010s may remember that Fireball, the cinnamon-flavored whiskey favored for its cheapness, was the subject of rumors that said it was made from antifreeze. The rumors began in 2014 when Finland, Norway, and Sweden recalled a shipment of Fireball due to its being made from the American recipe, not the European one. This was not too unusual as in many foods the American recipe takes full advantage of the relatively lax attitude the FDA takes toward ingredients.
ConstructionThis Old House

The (Second) Rise of Concrete | Clearstory S2 Ep. 2

How did a massive, devastating fire lead to the rebirth of one of our oldest building materials: concrete? Host Kevin O’Connor speaks with author and journalist Vince Beiser and assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering Admir Masic about concrete in the ancient world, how it came into our modern world, and the mystery of why it wasn’t used for a thousand years.