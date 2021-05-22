Moody Gardens presents new film TITANOSAUR 3D on May 29

GALVESTON, Texas – On May 29, the new film TITANOSAUR 3D will begin playing in the MG 3D Theater at Moody Gardens. This film is one for the entire family to enjoy, especially children. In the film, the audience will follow scientists as they gather clues to understanding what life was like for the Field Museum’s Titanosaur, Máximo. The 3D film uses vividly photorealistic animation to help viewers imagine what these long-necked sauropods looked like and how they moved around, ate and interacted. Throughout TITANOSAUR 3D, people will travel back over 100 million years to witness a Titanosaur’s Cretaceous environment and follow their lives from egg to towering titan.