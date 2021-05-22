newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moody, TX

Moody Gardens presents new film TITANOSAUR 3D on May 29

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALVESTON, Texas – On May 29, the new film TITANOSAUR 3D will begin playing in the MG 3D Theater at Moody Gardens. This film is one for the entire family to enjoy, especially children. In the film, the audience will follow scientists as they gather clues to understanding what life was like for the Field Museum’s Titanosaur, Máximo. The 3D film uses vividly photorealistic animation to help viewers imagine what these long-necked sauropods looked like and how they moved around, ate and interacted. Throughout TITANOSAUR 3D, people will travel back over 100 million years to witness a Titanosaur’s Cretaceous environment and follow their lives from egg to towering titan.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Moody, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Film#Films#Landscape#Museum#Mission Scientists#Computer Scientists#Titanosaur 3d#The Field Museum#African#The Mg 3d Theater#K 3d#Awe Inspiring Film#Long Necked Sauropods#Dinosaurs#Adult Titanosaurs#Baby Titanosaurs Weight#Computer Animation#Towering Titan#Creatures#Plant Eating Herbivores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Movies
Related
Houston, TXhoustononthecheap.com

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off 2021 summer fun at Moody Gardens

Whether you are a vacationer in Houston or a true Houston localite planning for an amazing Memorial Day Weekend, consider visiting the Moody Gardens this summer for tons of adventurous and fun activities!. Attractions At Moody Gardens – Summer Of 2021. The experience starts off with an exploration of the...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Wacotown Chalk + Walk festival

The Wacotown Chalk + Walk arts and vendor festival started Saturday and will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Austin Avenue between Fifth and Eighth streets. Creative Waco, Eastside Market, LuluBelle’s and the Waco Downtown Farmers Market joined up for the event in an effort to boost area artists and small businesses.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Justin Bieber is coming to Austin's Moody Center in 2022

Add to the hype about Austin's new Moody Center: The Biebs is playing there next year. Pop star Justin Bieber will bring his rescheduled Justice World Tour to the road in 2022, and among seven new stops is an Austin gig on April 27. Tickets for the show will go...
Texas Stateglasstire.com

Five-Minute Tours: Tracye Wear at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.