Microsoft is a company built by developers for developers first, and its ambition is to be the platform for platform creators, according to CEO Satya Nadella. “From GitHub to Visual Studio, we provide the most comprehensive tool chain and services for every developer, every app and every platform, so you can rapidly go from idea to code and code to cloud,” Nadella said during his keynote address that opened Microsoft Build 2021, the technology company’s annual developers conference. “It’s all about that developer velocity. We want to give you the tools to innovate as fast as you want to go.”