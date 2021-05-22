ROUNDUP: 6 new businesses now open, coming soon in the Lake Houston area
Several new businesses and restaurants recently opened in the Lake Houston, Humble or Kingwood area or are scheduled to open soon. Valley Ranch Self Storage opened May 21 at 21910 Valley Ranch Crossing Drive, New Caney. Located in the master-planned community of Valley Ranch, the facility offers 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled space separated into rentable units. The business features a state-of-the-art security system, an elevator, and carts and dollies. 281-747-7017. www.valley-ranch.com.communityimpact.com